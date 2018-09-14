SEVERE T-STORMSWarnings in Aitkin, Crow Wing counties til 9 p.m.; Becker, Clearwater, Mahomen counties til 9:30 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the east metro are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a theft involving multiple cell phones.

The Maplewood Police Department says a male suspect was seen on surveillance video using wire cutters to steal multiple phones from a Sprint store. The suspect seen on video is a black male wearing dark colored shorts, a white T-shirt and a dark colored hat with “Chicago” on the front.

Anyone who can identify the man or who has information on the incident should call Detective Fritze with the Maplewood Police Department at (651) 755-6769.

