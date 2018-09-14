EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) – Other than their starting center, the Minnesota Vikings will be mostly healthy heading into their Week 2 match-up at Green Bay on Sunday.

The Vikings released their final injury report before Sunday’s game against the Packers. Center Pat Elflein has been ruled out for the game after being a limited participant in practice all week. He’s making progress after having offseason ankle and shoulder surgery.

After missing last week’s win over San Francisco, cornerback Mackensie Alexander is expected to play at Green Bay after being a full participant in practice all week. Defensive end Everson Griffen was listed on the injury report Thursday with a toe injury, but practiced fully on Friday and is expected to play at Green Bay.

Running back Roc Thomas and cornerback Trae Waynes were also full participants in practice this week and are expected to play Sunday.

The main question is on the Packers’ side, and if quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play. He hasn’t practiced all week, but coach Mike McCarthy is giving him as much time as he needs to heal a knee injury suffered Sunday night against the Chicago Bears. The Vikings have practiced all week as if Rodgers will play.