Filed Under:Coon Rapids, David Mark Grindheim, Missing Person
(credit: Coon Rapids Police Department)

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) – Coon Rapids police say they are concerned about the welfare of a missing 61-year-old man.

David Mark Grindheim is described as a white male with blue eyes and light brown hair, standing at 5-foot-10. He weighs 195 pounds.

Grindheim was last seen at a Cub Foods store in Coon Rapids on Wednesday. He is not wanted for any crime.

Anyone with information on Grindheim’s whereabouts should call 911 and ask to be connected to a Coon Rapids police officer.

