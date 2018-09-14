BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) – If working at Paisley Park — Prince’s private estate and production complex — seems like a dream come true, it’s something that could now become reality.

Chanhassen’s Paisley Park will hold an Aug. 18 job fair in Bloomington for several part- and full-time positions.

Job openings include tour operations associates, maintenance workers, merchandise associates, security guards, parking attendants, ticket office associates and a part-time HR generalist position.

The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hilton Minneapolis/Bloomington near Mall of America at 3900 American Boulevard West.

Any interested candidates should bring a completed job application, which can be found here.

Candidates must also be able to pass a background check and a pre-employment drug test.