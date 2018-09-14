  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Prince

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Pretty soon, Matt Fink won’t be the only one who could be referred to as “Doctor” in The Revolution.

The University of Minnesota just announced they are planning on awarding an honorary doctorate to the late Prince. It will be presented to his sister, Tyka Nelson, at a ceremony in the Ted Mann Concert Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 26.

It will be an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.

“Prior to his untimely passing, the University of Minnesota had been preparing to present Prince with an honorary degree in recognition of his remarkable talent and enduring influence in music, as well as his extraordinary contributions off-stage in shaping the city of Minneapolis, fostering musical talent and his influence in the realms of gender identity, fashion and socio-political activism,” the university said in a release.

The ceremony will also feature performances from students at the University of Minnesota School of Music, along with Kirk Johnson, Jellybean Johnson, St. Paul Peterson, Cameron Kinghorn and a surprise guest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.