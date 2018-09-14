MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Pretty soon, Matt Fink won’t be the only one who could be referred to as “Doctor” in The Revolution.

The University of Minnesota just announced they are planning on awarding an honorary doctorate to the late Prince. It will be presented to his sister, Tyka Nelson, at a ceremony in the Ted Mann Concert Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 26.

It will be an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.

“Prior to his untimely passing, the University of Minnesota had been preparing to present Prince with an honorary degree in recognition of his remarkable talent and enduring influence in music, as well as his extraordinary contributions off-stage in shaping the city of Minneapolis, fostering musical talent and his influence in the realms of gender identity, fashion and socio-political activism,” the university said in a release.

The ceremony will also feature performances from students at the University of Minnesota School of Music, along with Kirk Johnson, Jellybean Johnson, St. Paul Peterson, Cameron Kinghorn and a surprise guest.