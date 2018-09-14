MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis teen has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting of a Burnsville man at a north Minneapolis market.

Shire Basal, 16, was charged with one count of second-degree murder in the Sept. 7 shooting death of 32-year-old Liban Abdulahi at the Emerson Street Market. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office wants Basal to be certified as an adult.

According to the charges, Basal shot Abdulahi multiple times in a parking lot near the market. Basal and his friends were filming a rap video in the parking lot behind the Lucky Dragon Restaurant on the 1800 block of Riverside Ave. Basal was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle just after 7 p.m. on Sept. 7 when Abdulahi drove into the lot and parked near where the group was filming.

The complaint states Basal immediately got out of the vehicle, ran to the driver’s side window of Abdulahi’s car and fired several shots. Abdulahi died at the scene, and Basal fled on foot.

A witness told police he was leaving the parking lot at the time of the incident. A couple blocks away from where the shooting took place, Basal asked the witness for a ride. He got into the person’s car, and the witness noticed he had a gun. Basal told the witness he had just shot somebody.

Basal initially denied any involvement in the shooting, but eventually admitted to it and said he had an altercation with Abdulahi about a month earlier.