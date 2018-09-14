Filed Under:2018 Election Guide, Tom Emmer
web wcco campaign 2018 election guide Tom Emmer: 2018 Election Guide

(credit: CBS)

Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Above is the video Tom Emmer provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Responses from Tom Emmer, GOP candidate for the 6th District:

Candidate did not supply answers to written questionnaire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.