MINNETRISTA, Minn. (WCCO) — A day at the apple orchard typically consists of hot cider and flannel for most families.

However, shorts and sandals were the wardrobe of choice for many on Saturday, as the thermometer stayed above 90.

At Minnetrista’s Minnetonka Orchards, the heat hasn’t hurt the apples just yet. Several more days like this might start to dehydrate the fruit.

“It gets so soft that when you push it the skin actually wrinkles, a little dimply,” said Kelly Delisle, operations manager at the orchard.

The heat has had a slight impact on the crowds and sales of certain items.

“We have sold a lot of cold cider,” Delisle said.

This isn’t the only extreme weather the orchard has had to endure this year. The April blizzard pushed the growing season back about a week.

Apple season in Minnesota typically runs from mid-August through October.

But in a state where the weather is anything but predictable, people know it’s important to take advantage of every sunny day.

“I guess in Minnesota, you don’t ever know what kind of weather you are going to get. We could have been in a sweatshirt and jeans,” said Jason Dorschner, who was picking apples with his family.

The orchard is open every day through October from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Right after apple picking season wraps up, Minnetonka Orchards will open a winery on the property in October.