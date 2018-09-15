HEAT ADVISORYHennepin and Ramsey counties til 6 p.m.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMCollege Football
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    8:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Texas, U.S. Border Patrol
(credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in Texas has been arrested on suspicion of having killed four women and abducted a fifth.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar said at a news conference that the agent, Juan David Ortiz, was arrested early Saturday morning.

The county’s district attorney, Isidro Alaniz, says authorities were led to Ortiz after a woman he tried to kidnap escaped from him. Ortiz fled from state troopers and hid in the parking lot of a Laredo hotel, where he was arrested.

Alaniz says authorities are still trying to determine a motive for the killings. He says all the women worked as prostitutes.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)