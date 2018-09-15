PULLING TOGETHER:Re-Live The Rivalry, The Excitement, The Glory -- Today At Noon!
By Mike Augustyniak
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)Each week, Mike Augustyniak visits a local mixologist to see what they’re stirring up. This week, he heads to northeast Minneapolis to Centro and Popol Vuh, which both serve up delightful and authentic Mexican food and cocktails.

Morelo Sour

from Popol Vuh
½ oz Lemon Juice
1 ½ oz Chipotle Sour Puree from Perfect Puree
2 oz Cabin Still Bourbon
½ oz Pierre Ferrand Orange Curacao
Sal de Gusano for garnish

mike s mix centro at popol vuh Mike’s Mix: Popol Vuh’s Morelo Sour

(credit: CBS)


Instructions
Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin over ice. Shake well to combine, and strain into a lowball glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a skewered lemon wedge dusted with Sal de Gusano.

Centro and Popol Vuh are sibling Mexican restaurants that share a roof and Chef Jose Alarcon’s recipes, but have different personalities. For quick comfort food and cocktails visit Centro; for refined Mexican dishes and cocktails with complex flavors visit Popol Vuh.

