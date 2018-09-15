PULLING TOGETHER:Re-Live The Rivalry, The Excitement, The Glory -- Today At Noon!
Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis, Minneapolis Fire Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire crews spent all night working to fully put out a fire at a building in northeast Minneapolis.

It started at about 10 p.m. Friday on the 2000 block of Jefferson Street. Officials say heavy fire was showing from the first floor when they got to the scene.

northeasr minneapolis fire Firefighters Battle NE Minneapolis Blaze

(credit: CBS)

They had to use master streams from the trucks instead of handline hoses to fight the fire from the outside. The bulk of the fire was knocked down soon after, but activity at the site continued through early Saturday morning.

Officials say three people were treated for smoke inhalation.

