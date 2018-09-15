SAUK CENTRE, Minn. (WCCO) – A man who shot an officer with a bow and arrow Thursday in Sauk Centre has been identified, as well as the police officers who returned fire during the incident.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, 31-year-old Ramey James Olson, of Alexandria, was released from the hospital Saturday and has been booked into the Stearns County Jail on probably cause felony assault.

Trooper Anthony Butler, who has been with the Minnesota State Patrol for nine years, and Officer Patrick Nechanicky, who has been with Melrose Police Department for 12 years, discharged their firearms during the incident. Sgt. Joseph Jensen, who has been with Sauk Center Police Department for 12 years, discharged his Taser.

Police say the incident began Thursday morning in Osakis, where deputies say the suspect stole a black pickup truck and began driving toward Sauk Centre.

Once in town, he drove into parked cars through backyards and eventually into a garage on 10th Street. He then ran into the home. Neighbors and a nearby school were evacuated.

When officers went into the home, they say the suspect appeared from the second floor with a compound bow. He then shot Deputy Paul Orvis — a 17-year veteran of the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office — in the forearm with a target arrow.

Officers returned fire, hitting the man in the shoulder, hand and buttocks. After a two-hour standoff, they used an electroshock weapon to finally subdue him, and then took him into custody. He was brought to the St. Cloud Hospital.

Butler and Nechanicky are on standard administrative leave. The BCA says the incident is under investigation.

Orvis is expected to make a full recovery.