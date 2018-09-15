MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For many of us, just standing in 90-plus degree heat is uncomfortable.

“It’s really hot,” said Owen Young, an Anoka junior varsity soccer player. “I haven’t played like this in a while — it’s gonna be different.”

For athletes playing in Saturday’s heat, they had to sprint in it. Young was warming up along with his team to play against Elk River at 1 p.m., the same time the heat advisory went into effect from the National Weather Service.

“We try to get more subs in than usual and play a lot more kids,” coach Logan Putt said.

Edina and White Bear Lake announced they were canceling their soccer matches Saturday due to the heat index. Several collegiate teams moved their games to avoid playing during the hottest part of the day, including the St. Thomas and Hamline football game and St. Catherine’s and Macalester girls soccer game.

There were no complaints from three friends grabbing ice cream at Sebastian Joe’s in Minneapolis Saturday morning. They had just wrapped up a tennis session. They’ve been playing together for 30 years.

“It’s creamy and cold — perfect for today,” said Carol Lindow, of Prior Lake.

Whether it was ice cream, shade or more water breaks, the late heat wave forced athletes at all levels to take precautions.

It will be a much different story next weekend, when high temperatures are forecasted to drop by more than 20 degrees compared to Saturday’s high.