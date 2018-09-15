MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dozens of children in need of a bed will get one thanks to the help of some Minnesota volunteers.

People spent part of their Saturday helping build 20 sets of bunk beds in White Bear Lake.

The event was hosted by the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit that provides beds for children in need.

“We didn’t realize the demand was so high and so many families had kids sleeping on the floor,” said Scott Wilde, founder of the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. “And we figured we could really do our part and help establish a chapter here and help out the Twin Cities area and do what we can.”

Donations are still needed for bedding, mattresses and pillows.

