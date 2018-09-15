HEAT ADVISORYHennepin and Ramsey counties til 6 p.m.
By Mike Max
Daniel Carlson, Green Bay Packers, Lambeau Field, Latavius Murray, Minnesota Vikings
Latavius Murray (credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The first border battle of the season for the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers goes down Sunday.

It will be a warm one at Lambeau Field, and the Vikings will be playing outdoors, which is a little different.

Daniel Carlson could be a key for the Vikings because he’s a kicker, and could be a key every game.

“I think he gave me a lot of good experience in front of big crowds, big games,” Carlson said. “Obviously, Auburn’s got a big game in LSU this weekend, so you know, there’s always those big games in college, but it’s a little different in the pros where each week there’s a good team you’re playing against.”

As for moving outdoors, fear not. It seems that is true for almost every player; they like this idea of playing outside on grass.

“I love it,” said running back Latavius Murray. “I play on anything. Just line a ball up. But I think, you know, it’s going to be a beautiful day Sunday, great weather … natural grass, a great environment.”

