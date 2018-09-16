SHAKOPEE, Minn. (AP) — Canterbury Park has closed out its 2018 meet with record purses and an increase in total handle.

Mister Banjoman, a Minnesota-bred 2-year-old gelding owned by Joe Novogratz of Chanhasssen , won the $75,000 Shakopee Juvenile Stakes by a nose over Topper T on Saturday, the final day of racing at the Shakopee track.

Total handle was $48.1 million for the 69 days of racing, a record and a 10 percent increase over last year’s 67 days. Average daily handle totaled nearly $698,000 and was a 7 percent increase.

Canterbury’s daily attendance averaged 6,500, down slightly from 2017. Purses paid to horsemen increased by 10 percent to a record $15.2 million.

Novogratz, who races as Novogratz Racing Stables, tied with Charles Garvey for leading thoroughbred owner. Each had 15 wins.

