MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a body has been recovered from Lake Minnetonka near the area where a man went missing Saturday evening.

Officers responded to a call about a boat operating without a person on board near Big Island around 6 p.m. and initiated a search for the missing person with sonar equipment.

The family of the missing boater, who authorities describe as an adult man, had been notified.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will make the identification and official cause of death upon the completion of an autopsy.

