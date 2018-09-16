Filed Under:Sauk Centre

SAUK CENTRE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have identified two law officers who shot and wounded a 31-year-old man after he shot a sheriff’s deputy with an arrow, prompting a standoff in Sauk Centre.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says state Trooper Anthony Butler and Melrose police Officer Patrick Nechanicky fired their guns. Both are on standard administrative leave.

Authorities say the suspect, from Alexandria, was released from the hospital Saturday and was booked into the Stearns County Jail.

The incident began Thursday when a stolen pickup from Osaskis exited into Sauk Centre, smashed into parked vehicles and through a garage.

Authorities say the suspect ran into a home, where he shot Deputy Paul Orvis in the forearm with the homeowner’s compound bow.

Law officers on the scene were not wearing body cameras.

