MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The big border rivalry between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers had fans on the edge of their seats on Sunday.

But the exciting game ended without a winner, in a 29-29tie. An anti-climactic ending to a truly wild game.

Vikings and Packers players and fans alike were taken on a wild roller coaster ride, crazy even by their standards in this long-standing rivalry. It wasn’t settled after 60 minutes, and at the end, rookie kicker Daniel Carlson missed his third field goal of the game, second one in overtime, from 35 yards out and on a hot and humid day at Lambeau Field, it finished in a 29-29 tie.

As you might imagine, both Vikings and Packers fans were perplexed after this one — neither side was particularly happy with the outcome.

Here in Minneapolis, Vikings fans hoped for the best as they watched Daniel Carlson kick what could have been the game-winning field goal. But, we all know it wasn’t the ending fans from either team wanted, with no clear winner.

But the game did keep all fans on the edge of their seats.

“Wow. We saw a great game. An amazing game, amazing game. Unfortunately ending in a tie, we obviously wanted to see a Vikings win. Yes, a little disappointment from the kicker, a little disappointment. We’re hoping for more the next game.” Amanda Daniel and Andi Dewes said.

“They are going to have their moment. They did deserve to win this, but twice, we deserved to win this twice and I had come to the fact that we had lost, but no, they did it again,” Katie Gilder and Holly Thompson said.