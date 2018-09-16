GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 16: Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings is tackled by Jaire Alexander #23 of the Green Bay Packers after making a catch during the third quarter of a game at Lambeau Field on September 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (credit: Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Daniel Carlson missed two field goals in overtime, including one from 35 yards as time expired, and the Minnesota Vikings had to settle for a 29-29 tie with the Green Bay Packers after rallying from a late 13-point deficit on Sunday.

The rookie pushed his final kick wide right, just like his attempt from 49 earlier in overtime.

Packers kicker Mason Crosby matched a career high with five field goals, but his potential game-winner from 52 went wide left as time expired in regulation.

The tie overshadowed memorable performances from both quarterbacks.

Green Bay star Aaron Rodgers played with a brace on his injured left knee and threw for 281 yards and a score.

Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins threw for 425 yards and four touchdowns, including three in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings (1-0-1) had come back from a 20-7 deficit.

Everything seemed to go the Vikings’ way in the fourth quarter. Until that point, the Packers had put together the kind of complete performance needed to help Rodgers, who got hurt in Green Bay’s opening victory against Chicago.

Facing double coverage, Adam Thielen still caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Cousins with 31 seconds left on a drive that included a roughing-the-passer penalty on Clay Matthews. Stefon Diggs caught a 2-point conversion pass to tie it at 29.

It was Cousins’ third touchdown pass of the fourth quarter.

The Vikings could have used another one in overtime from their prized free-agent acquisition.

Rodgers, who finished 30 of 42, didn’t have his typical mobility that allows him to buy time for receivers.

But he was able to move around enough to scramble out of trouble on occasion. Operating out of shotgun or pistol formations also bought Rodgers more time.

The Packers (1-0-1), though, could have used more touchdowns from the offense.

They did get one on special teams after Geronimo Allison blocked a punt that was recovered by Josh Jackson in the end zone for a touchdown.

