MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eligible voters in Hennepin County will be allowed to cast their absentee ballots beginning Friday.

Those interested can vote either by mail or in person through Nov. 5. To vote in person, city halls across Hennepin County and the Early Vote Center in downtown Minneapolis will accommodate voters. Hennepin County residents can also vote at the Hennepin County Government Center, which is also located downtown.

To vote by mail, voters must fill out an application online or on paper. Ballots will be mailed to voters within one to two days of receiving the application.

Voters do not have to be registered previously to cast an absentee ballot, but to make the process easier, it’s recommended to register before applying.

