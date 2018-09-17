  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Police Shooting, Sauk Centre

SAUK CENTRE, Minn. (WCCO) — The man who allegedly shot a Sauk Centre police officer with an arrow Thursday is facing multiple charges.

The Stearns County Attorney’s Office charged Ramey Olson with five felonies including theft, burglary and three counts of assault against a police officer.

The incident began Thursday morning in Osakis, where deputies say the Olson stole a black pickup truck and began driving towards Sauk Centre.

Once in town, he drove into parked cars through backyards and eventually into a garage on 10th Street. He then ran into the home. Neighbors and a nearby school were evacuated.

When officers went into the home, they say Olson appeared from the second floor with a compound bow. He then shot Deputy Paul Orvis in the forearm with a target arrow.

The incident resulted in a standoff, where police eventually apprehended Olson.

He remains in the Stearns County Jail.

