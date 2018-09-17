MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s going to start feeling like fall this week, but not before severe weather makes its way across Minnesota.

Severe thunderstorms developed Monday afternoon in central and southern Minnesota, causing damage in at least two communities. The National Weather Service says there are reports of trees and power lines down from Morristown to Northfield in Rice County.

Rice County Emergency Manager reported widespread trees and power lines down from Morristown to Northfield. We would appreciate any other damage reports with these storms. Stay safe! #mnwx — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) September 17, 2018

Other communities got small hail and also high winds. It comes after a weekend featuring highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and high humidity.

WCCO Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the metro could see storms late Monday afternoon and evening, with some having the potential to be severe. More scattered storms are expected overnight, with the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota being at a marginal risk for severe weather.

Storms also provided some ominous clouds over the Richfield area.

@NWSTwinCities got this photo from the 6th floor of my office building in Richfield before the rain started up. Check out the dust that was kicked up!! #trainedstormspotter #minnesotastorm #skywarn pic.twitter.com/OC0L0hwjAO — merleskies (@merleskies) September 17, 2018

The biggest threat over the next few days is flooding rains. Parts of central Minnesota are expected to get at least two inches of rain by Thursday night.

But temperatures will be much more comfortable the rest of the week, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.