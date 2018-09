MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After two postponements, Drake’s show for the Twin Cities has been scheduled for this fall.

On Monday, Xcel Energy Center announced the “Aubrey & The Three Migos” tour, which features Drake and Migos, will come to its venue on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

Tickets purchased for the originally scheduled dates will be honored for the rescheduled date.