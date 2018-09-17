  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are looking for a driver who they say crashed an SUV on Interstate 94 Sunday afternoon and then fled.

The Chevy Trailblazer was reportedly exiting off of I-94 at N. 4th Street around 2:15 p.m. when it rolled, ejecting 57-year-old Kimel Sykes, causing his death. Another person who was in the vehicle, 37-year-old David Bryant, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. That person’s identity is still unknown.

Neither Sykes nor Bryant were wearing seat belts.

