BOSTON, Mass. (CBS) — Singer Ed Sheeran spent some time at Boston Children’s Hospital this weekend after performing two shows at Gillette Stadium. The hospital shared photos of the award-winning singer/songwriter bonding with the kids on Facebook.

Sheeran “answered questions from patients, posed for selfies, and sang his hit song ‘Perfect,'” the hospital wrote.

The meet-and-greet took place at the hospital’s Seacrest Studios which is a TV and radio station in the hospital.

“Thank you Ed for helping to bring smiles to faces of our patients, families and staff! We hope to see you again soon!” said the post.