MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following a summery weekend of sunshine and highs reaching 90 degrees, severe storms are possible Monday evening.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the storms look to rumble over much of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro.

Severe weather threats include large hail and damaging winds.

The system is expected to reach the Twin Cities around, or possibly ahead, of the evening commute.

Following the evening storms, scattered showers are expected overnight and into Tuesday for the southern half of the state.

The rest of the week looks soggy as well.

The National Weather Service says there’s a risk for excessive rainfall every day through Thursday for much of southern Minnesota.

With the rain will come a drop in temperatures.

While they’ll still be relatively mild by September standards, they won’t be anything like the throwback to July that Minnesotans enjoyed (or endured) over the weekend.