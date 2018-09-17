Filed Under:Assault, Faribault Prison, Lockdown

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say the Faribault prison was placed on lockdown on Monday after as many as four officers were hurt in an attack by an offender.

Authorities say the incident started at about 11:30 a.m. Monday as an offender assaulted a corrections officer. Authorities say the incident happened in the offender dining hall, and the officer was punched in the face.

Other corrections officers immediately responded, and three other officers were injured. All four officers were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Authorities say the offender was immediately put into restrictive housing, and the prison was placed on lockdown.

The incident is under investigation.

