ORONO, Minn. (WCCO/AP) — Family and friends have identified the man whose body was recovered from Lake Minnetonka over the weekend as a husband and father of four.

Searchers found the body of 40-year-old Erick Barbieri-Astorga Sunday after his empty boat was found circling near Big Island late Saturday.

The Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek says the boater’s body was found about 150 yards from the north shore of the island, where the water is about 25 feet deep.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral costs.

