MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 47-year-old Brooklyn Center man is accused of murder in the shooting death of a man on Sept. 7 outside a Minneapolis bar.

Anthony Cannady was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 42-year-old Steven Fields of Richfield. Cannady was also charged with three counts of second-degree assault after three others were shot in the incident.

Minneapolis police were called at about 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 7 to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Cliff and Norm’s Bar at 2024 Washington Ave. N. Officers at the scene recovered multiple discharged cartridge casings.

According to charges filed in the case, Cannady got into a fight with another patron at the bar, and a bouncer had to break it up. But Cannady became angry at the bouncer after being sprayed with mace, and threatened the bouncer as he left the bar.

Authorities say Cannady returned and fired into a crowd in the parking lot, hitting Fields in the head and hurting three others. None of the four was the bouncer Cannady had threatened.