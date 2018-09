MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) – Minnetonka has become the 12th Minnesota city to raise the tobacco sales age to 21 with a unanimous city council vote Monday.

“This is one of the easiest votes I’ve cast,” said council member Tim Bergstedt. “We are making a decision that will change lives.”

Edina, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, Plymouth, North Mankato, Falcon Heights, Shoreview, Minneapolis, St. Peter, Richfield and Roseville have also raised the tobacco sales age to 21.