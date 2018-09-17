LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The LAPD says it is not investigating any violence involving actor Tom Arnold and producer Mark Burnett despite accusations they scuffled at a pre-Emmys party.

Arnold claimed on Twitter that Burnett tried to choke him, then ran away at the charity event.

Burnett’s wife, Roma Downey, countered that claim with a tweet of her hand and said it got bruised when the actor ambushed her and her husband.

Got this bruise tonight when Tom Arnold tried to ambush my husband Mark and me at a charity event. Is your TV show worth it Tom?Please stop pic.twitter.com/lXvuKjIMI2 — Roma Downey (@RealRomaDowney) September 17, 2018

Arnold says Downey is lying and he plans to sue her for defamation.

The LAPD says they are not investigating any reports of violence involving Arnold or Burnett.