MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The first Topgolf facility in Minnesota is set to open this week.

The Texas-based sports entertainment company announced Monday that the Brooklyn Center location will be open to golfers at 9 a.m. Friday.

The new facility is a three-story tall, 215-yard golf range, featuring several games golfers can play, as well as a tasty menu of food and drinks. Brunch is served on weekends.

The Brooklyn Center range, located just off Interstate 94, is open-air. And, yes, it’ll be open in winter.

Each of the 102 golf bays is climate controlled and equipped with heavy-duty space heaters.

Topgolf says 500 full- and part-time employees were hired to work at the Brooklyn Center location.