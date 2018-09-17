MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A video posted to Facebook showing an incident at a Walmart in Bloomington is quickly going viral.

On Monday, the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations quickly condemned the video, which they say is from 2015 but was recently posted online, that shows what appears to be an employee harassing a Muslim customer.

The video shows a confrontation between the employee and a female customer in Islamic attire attempting to try on clothing in a fitting room.

The employee can be heard saying “If she wants to go in, she can go into a dirty one,” and “they think they own us. And I’m sick of this s—. They think they own the world.’

The employee is shown bending over and watching the customer in the fitting room.

CAIR-MN says the employee is no longer working at the store.

WATCH BELOW (Warning: Explicit Language)

