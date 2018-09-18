MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota business leaders are part of a new approach to curb the opioid crisis.

The Minnesota Business Partnership, which includes the largest companies in the state, is changing its policy to make it easier for employees struggling with addiction to seek help.

“This is a proactive strategy to use the tools and the influence of the business community to help educate employees, their families and indeed the general public about what we can all do to combat the public health crisis that is the opioid epidemic,” said Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, in a Tuesday press conference.

Companies such as Target, 3M and Polaris have all committed to making resources available to workers.

The Minnesota Health Department helped formulate the new approach. The hope is that the change in policy lessens the stigma surrounding addition and leads more people to seek help. .

Across the U.S., about 200 people die every day from opioid addiction. In Minnesota, 400 people died last year from opioids.