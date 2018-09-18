MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Blaine man who was shown in a Facebook video brutally robbing an elderly woman in February has pleaded guilty to the crime.

Wesley Martin, 21, appeared in court Monday where he pleaded guilty to first-degree, aggravated robbery.

According to court documents, Martin can be seen in the Facebook video taking a bottle of liquor from inside the woman’s jacket. He also runs his hands over her stomach, bottom and thighs and keeps her from getting up and getting away.

The video is narrated by another man, who decided to record the incident on his cellphone.

Cries for help from the victim were answered by a man who Martin can be seen punching and kicking in the video.

Martin will be sentenced Nov. 16 and is expected to receive 54 months in prison.