MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Blaine man who was shown in a Facebook video brutally robbing an elderly woman in February has pleaded guilty to the crime.

Wesley Martin, 21, appeared in court Monday where he pleaded guilty to first-degree, aggravated robbery.

According to court documents, Martin can be seen in the Facebook video taking a bottle of liquor from inside the woman’s jacket. He also runs his hands over her stomach, bottom and thighs and keeps her from getting up and getting away.

(credit: CBS)

The video is narrated by another man, who decided to record the incident on his cellphone.

Cries for help from the victim were answered by a man who Martin can be seen punching and kicking in the video.

Martin will be sentenced Nov. 16 and is expected to receive 54 months in prison.

