ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A fleet of luxury train cars is scheduled to pull into St. Paul’s Union Depot Tuesday.

Eight historic rail cars will park at the station through Monday, giving members of the public a chance to tour them Saturday. The price for a public tour is $10 per person, running from noon to 4 p.m. Hosts will offer a history lesson into each of the cars and show their special features.

A railroad-themed brunch will also be available Sunday, offering classic recipes curated by CRAVE executive chef Jeff Rottinghaus. The price for the brunch is $125 per person and includes adult beverages.

For information about tickets for the public tour, or how to make brunch reservations, click here.

St. Paul welcomes the trains as the American Association of Private Railroad Car Owners holds its annual convention.