MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After releasing rookie Daniel Carlson on Monday, the Minnesota Vikings signed their new kicker on Tuesday.

The Vikings announced they’ve signed Dan Bailey, previously the kicker for the Dallas Cowboys. Bailey was released by the Cowboys at the end of the preseason.

To make room for Bailey on the active roster, the Vikings released wide receiver Stacy Coley.

Bailey joined the Cowboys in 2011 and made 188 of 211 field goals, 88.2 percent, making him the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history. He has also made 276-of-278 extra point attempts, and collected 296 touchbacks on 549 kickoffs.

Bailey missed four games last season with a groin injury, but finished 15-of-20 on field goals and 26-of-28 on extra points.