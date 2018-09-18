MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans were sharply divided over Brett Kavanaugh even before a sexual assault allegation.

And now, the courtroom drama developing in the Kavanaugh case in Washington is generating political responses back home — especially in the U.S. Senate race.

Democratic Sen. Tina Smith, who previously said she’ll vote against Kavanaugh, calls the allegations “very serious.” On Twitter, Smith called for a “full and thorough investigation before anything else can happen with this nomination.”

These are very serious allegations. Both Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford have agreed to testify in front of the Judiciary Committee and that needs to happen. And we must have a full and thorough investigation before anything else can happen with this nomination. — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) September 17, 2018

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Karin Housley supports open hearings with Kavanaugh’s accuser. She calls Tina Smith “hypocritical” for supporting Kavanaugh’s allegation, but not into abuse allegations against DFL Attorney General candidate Keith Ellison.

“If it is a Republican who has an allegation against him, they are automatically guilty without having any hearings or having the accuser come forward,” Housley said. “Yet, if it is a Democrat who is accused, they stand by them and they believe them.”

Minnesotans remain deeply divided over the Kavanaugh confirmation.

A Star Tribune/MPR poll found 40 percent oppose Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Thirty-nine percent say Kavanaugh should be confirmed.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is one of four female Democratic Senators on the Judiciary Committee. She is also calling for an investigation and testimony from Kavanaugh’s accuser.