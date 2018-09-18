  • WCCO 4On Air

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — The finance director of a Burnsville, Minnesota nonprofit clinic is accused of swindling thousands of dollars out of the organization beginning in 2016.

Alia Pranke, 44, is charged with three felony counts of theft by swindle after authorities say she got away with spending nearly $80,000 of the clinic’s money on items for her personal use, including Amazon purchases and Taylor Swift concert tickets.

Police were tipped off when the clinic’s executive director reported seeing a bank statement from the clinic with charges for the Taylor Swift tickets. The executive director also reported seeing various deposit and withdrawal slips for clinic accounts in Pranke’s car.

Upon further investigation, police found Pranke had also written herself unauthorized checks, under reported her income on her W-2s and had doubled her salary and hours in the payroll system.

Pranke is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 15.

