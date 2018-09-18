Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Love everything about Prince? Well, there are jobs available at Paisley Park.
The Chanhassen studio-turned-museum is holding a job fair Tuesday at the Hilton Minneapolis in Bloomington, near the intersection of Interstate 494 and France Avenue.
There are openings for several full-time and part-time positions, including tour guides, maintenance and security guards.
Candidates must pass a background check and drug test.
The job fair is slated to go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Applications can be found here.