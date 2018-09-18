Filed Under:Paisley Park, Prince

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Love everything about Prince? Well, there are jobs available at Paisley Park.

The Chanhassen studio-turned-museum is holding a job fair Tuesday at the Hilton Minneapolis in Bloomington, near the intersection of Interstate 494 and France Avenue.

There are openings for several full-time and part-time positions, including tour guides, maintenance and security guards.

Candidates must pass a background check and drug test.

The job fair is slated to go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applications can be found here.

