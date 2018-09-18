Cajun Seafood boil with Lobster, Crab, and Shrimp

• 5 Parsley Sprigs

• 1 Lemon Cut

• 2 Ears of Corn Halved

• 2 Spicy Bratwurst

• 6 oz Snow Crab Legs

• 1 Lobster Tail

• 8 oz. Ez Peel 16-20 Shrimp

• 2 Tbsp. Old Bay Seasoning

• 1⅕ oz. Butter

• 12 oz. Red Potatoes

Heat 1 tsp. olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add sausages to hot pot and cook 2-3 minutes on two sides, or until golden brown. Remove from pot and set aside. Sausages will finish cooking in later step

Add 6 cups water, Old Bay seasoning (reserve a pinch for garnish), ½ tsp. salt, lemon juice, and potatoes in pot used for searing sausages and bring to a boil. Boil 8 minutes to infuse flavors into broth.

Return sausages to infused broth along with corn and boil 5 minutes. Add lobster tails and boil 3 minutes. Add shrimp and boil an additional minute, or until sausages reach a minimum internal temperature of 160 degrees and shrimp and lobster tail reach a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees. Staggering additions of sausage, shrimp, and lobster ensures everything will finish cooking at same time.

While boil is cooking, add butter to a small pan over medium-low heat. Once melted, there will be a white film (milk solids) on top. Strain butter through a wire mesh strainer into a heat-resistant bowl and discard milk solids

Drain boil in colander and discard broth. Place colander on a clean plate and set on table. Garnish with remaining Old Bay, parsley, and a squeeze of lemon.