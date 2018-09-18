Filed Under:Timberwolves, Tyus Jones

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Timberwolves star Tyus Jones surprised his old elementary school Monday with a state-of-the-art computer lab.

The 22-year-old NBA point guard was at Westview Elementary School in Apple Valley when the students walked into the computer-lined room.

“That’s what you do it for, that moment right there,” Jones said. “They leave on Friday and come back, and it’s a new room.”

Jones grew up in Apple Valley, and his donation to the school was part of the “Write Your Own Story” campaign.

The students had no idea they were getting a lab filled with high-end computers and a framed Jones jersey on the wall.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.