MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Timberwolves star Tyus Jones surprised his old elementary school Monday with a state-of-the-art computer lab.

The 22-year-old NBA point guard was at Westview Elementary School in Apple Valley when the students walked into the computer-lined room.

“That’s what you do it for, that moment right there,” Jones said. “They leave on Friday and come back, and it’s a new room.”

Jones grew up in Apple Valley, and his donation to the school was part of the “Write Your Own Story” campaign.

The students had no idea they were getting a lab filled with high-end computers and a framed Jones jersey on the wall.