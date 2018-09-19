MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An adult male is in the hospital Wednesday night after a rollover crash in Arden Hills that resulted in the vehicle catching fire, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities responded to the crash early Wednesday evening on Snelling Avenue at Grey Fox Road in Arden Hills. A single vehicle hit a light pole before rolling down an embankment, landing on its roof and starting on fire.

Good Samaritans at the scene helped rescue to driver from the vehicle before first responders arrived. The driver was taken to a hospital.