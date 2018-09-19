By Mary McGuire
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — State officials are investigating after money was reported missing from the Roseville Bingo Hall.

The hall is owned and operated by the Roseville Area Youth Hockey Association, and the gambling funds generated help keep costs down for the 400 children who play hockey in the city.

The association received a complaint about a misappropriation of funds back in July and immediately notified Roseville police. The case was then handed over to the Minnesota Alcohol and Gaming Enforcement Division to be investigated.

According to the hockey association, the bingo hall’s gambling manager, assistant manager and another employee were all terminated on Monday.

The association plans to hold a meeting on Wednesday night to address any concerns from parents.

