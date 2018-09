BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — The Burnsville Police Department said a 40-year-old man was found dead near the public beach at Crystal Lake Tuesday.

Officers arrived to Crystal Lake around 1 a.m. after a report of a body, later identified as Andrew Little, was found in the water.

Police do not suspect foul play, but they’re asking anyone who may have had an interaction with Little at the beach to contact the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office at 651-438-4729.