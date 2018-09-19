MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From casual rides to everyday wheels, the bicycle industry is experiencing rapid innovation and growth.

“For us that’s definitely where it’s at,” Penn Cycle’s Chris Skogin said.

Skogin knows the industry depends on imports. With the exception of higher-end, custom bikes, the majority of frames and component parts come from China.

“It is uncharted territory. Obviously we don’t want to pass costs on to costumer if we don’t have to,” Skogin said.

President Trump’s ammunition in this trade war is tariffs. Starting Monday, bikes, parts and accessories from China will be slapped with a 10 percent duty.

Retailers are reluctant to pass that hike to consumers.

“We’re trying to work hard with vendors to get them to share a little bit of the pain, but so far, it’s yet to be determined,” said Free Wheel Bike general manager Jake Helmbrecht.

But the fast growing e-bike sector has seen increases due to earlier tariffs slapped onto Chinese electronics.

“We saw price increases on GPS and computers stuff earlier this summer and you don’t know what’s gonna happen when you open the newspaper. One day your products cost more. It’s kind of crazy,” said Helmbrecht.

But where this all heads is anybody’s guess. You might want to buy that new bike soon, as tariffs jump to 25 percent Jan. 1.