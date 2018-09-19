  • WCCO 4On Air

Delta Airlines

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Delta Airlines is following suit from other airlines and charging customers more money for their first checked bag.

The airline is now charging $30 for the first checked bag, which is up from $25. Customers will also have to pay $40 for a second checked bag, up from $35.

JetBlue started the trend in late August. United joined the parade less than a week later. American Airlines has resisted the increase, but it’s also expected to give in.

Last year, Delta collected nearly $908 million in baggage fees.

