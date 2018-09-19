MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Flash flooding is expected to be a threat Wednesday night and Thursday as rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms are tracking toward southern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says flash flooding is likely along the Iowa border, where communities could see more than four inches of rain over the next 48 hours.

Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says storms will begin rolling into southern Minnesota around 9 a.m. Wednesday. They’ll hit the Twin Cities metro around lunchtime.

Lingering showers are expected through the afternoon, before more powerful storms bubble up late Wednesday night.

The risk of severe storms Wednesday is slight.

Heavy rain today and Thu. Greatest potential for flash flooding expected tonight near the IA border, then Thu from south central into eastern MN and western WI. #wiwx #mnwx pic.twitter.com/DuF5l3OAWc — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) September 19, 2018

However, weather officials say a cold front moving in Thursday afternoon could bring strong storms to southern Minnesota that produce tornadoes, strong winds and hail.

That area at risk of severe weather Thursday is most of southeastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities.

Looking ahead, Friday looks to be cloudy but dry. Sunshine is expected to return Saturday, which also marks the arrival of astronomical fall.