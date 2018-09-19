MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say two people have been seriously hurt after an explosion and fire at a commercial building near downtown Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to the incident shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday on the 600 block of 2nd Street SE. Fire officials say there was an explosion and fire at a large commercial building.

Fire officials said two civilians were taken to a hospital with significant injuries. Authorities say a bulk of the fire was knocked down, they’re working to extinguish hot spots and all other occupants of the building were safely evacuated.

No firefighters were injured in the incident, which is under investigation.